Man United PR team briefed as club prepare to launch £85m bid for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United could finally be on the verge of securing their number one target as they reportedly prepare a whopping £85m bid to Borussia Dortmund for winger Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the English winger for quite some time. In fact, United’s pursuit of Sancho stretches as far back as two seasons ago.

Famously missing out on a last-minute deal last summer, it has been widely reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will revisit the prospect of signing Sancho this time around.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from The United Stand (as relayed by Express), who claims the Red Devils are gearing up to launch a stunning £85m bid – a sum understood to be enough for Dortmund to sanction the proposed move.

The popular outlet also goes on to say that a close source confirmed that United’s PR team recently met with officials at the club to discuss the impending bid.

Sancho has enjoyed yet another impressive campaign and is currently away on international duty with England as Gareth Southgate prepares to name his final 23-man squad for this summer’s European Championships.