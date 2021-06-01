Man United star withdraws from England’s Euros squad due to injury

Manchester United attacking sensation Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from England’s provisional 33-man Euros squad.

The news that the United teenager has left the squad was confirmed by the English FA.

It has been reported that Greenwood, who has continued his impressive breakthrough, has withdrawn on the grounds of injury.

The talented young attacker is believed to be suffering from a pre-existing injury.

Manchester United have confirmed that @masongreenwood has withdrawn from the provisional #ThreeLions squad due to an underlying injury. Hope to see you back to full fitness soon, Mason! ? pic.twitter.com/CAmNuaEY9A — England (@England) June 1, 2021

The news will come as a bitter blow, not only to the player himself but also to Three Lions fans, who would have been hoping to see all of the country’s best-attacking talents on display later this month, once the delayed European Championships get underway.

However, with Greenwood set to miss out on a place in manager Gareth Southgate’s final 23-man squad, there will now be a place up for grabs.

Southgate is expected to name his final 23-man squad for this summer’s Euros at 4pm (UK time) on Tuesday.

The main talking point is likely to be whether or not Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is included or not, but make no mistake, regardless of your domestic alliance, should Alexander-Arnold miss out, like Greenwood now has, the Three Lions will likely be worse off.