Mesut Özil announces partnership in investment group to purchase stake in a Mexican club

When a footballer hits their 30’s, they’ll need to be thinking about their post-playing career in the back of their mind. Whether it’s becoming a pundit, a color commentator, or perhaps go into ownership.

Former Arsenal FC and current Fenerbahçe SK midfielder Mesut Özil announced his partnership with a group of athletes and celebrities purchasing a stake in the Mexican football club, Club Necaxa.

Along with the footballer, actress Eva Longoria also announced her part in the investment group involved with the club based out of Aguascalientes, a city in North-Central Mexico.

Their public announcement into ownership also came with other news regarding a unique opportunity to be part of the team’s future. Özil stated an opportunity for someone to join their group at an auction, granting a one-percent of the Necaxa property.

Obtaining the action in the team will give benefits such as entry to the club’s facilities, tickets for the entire season, both at home and away fixtures, official merchandise, and a champion’s ring in case Club Necaxa wins Liga MX.