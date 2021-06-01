Mixed news for Chelsea as ace’s exit could result from key contract extension

It’s so easy to fall into the trap of just seeing a player as a prospect for their whole career, but Kurt Zouma will turn 27 next season so this could be an interesting summer for him.

His time at Chelsea has been disrupted as he was sent out on loan to Stoke and then Everton, but he may have surprised a few fans by coming back and taking a regular spot in the first-team squad.

He’s in a strange spot because he does play fairly regularly but he isn’t seen as an undisputed starter, and this is probably the point in his career where he would look for an exit if he wanted to become an integral part of a team elsewhere.

A report from Goal has confirmed that Thiago Silva is expected to sign a new one-year deal so that could restrict the Frenchman’s playing time, and it’s believed that he will listen to offers from elsewhere this summer.

The crucial part here is that there’s no suggestion that he’s going to push for an exit – so it does suggest he would only leave if a great offer came in and he felt it was better for his career.

There could be other factors that come into this as an excellent Euro 2020 could attract more interest and it will also depend on Thomas Tuchel next season and if he’s looking to stick with a back three, so expect Zouma to be linked with a few moves this summer.