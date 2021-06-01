Newcastle United eye ambitious £18m transfer for Liverpool ace – wages the main stumbling block

Newcastle United deserve plenty of credit for an impressive end to the season, but it’s important to build on that with new signings rather than thinking the same will happen again next year.

Ideally, they need to be looking at talented young players with a huge upside and sell-on value, so on-loan Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak could be an interesting addition.

A report from Chronicle Live has even suggested that the Magpies tried to sign him in January, but he ultimately decided to go to Liverpool instead when they came calling.

His move to Anfield was a loan deal with an option to buy but that isn’t going to be taken up after the signing of Ibrahima Konate, and it does mean Newcastle could be back in the picture.

His parent club Schalke were relegated and there’s no suggestion that he’s going to play in the second tier next season, and it’s suggested that he’s being offered out on another loan with an option to buy for £18m next summer.

That actually sounds like a fair bit of business, but the problem for Newcastle would be his £80k per-week wage demands which would be too much, while it’s also thought that other players are more affordable.

It’s an interesting name to keep an eye on for the fans but any transfer would be dependent on him lowering those demands.