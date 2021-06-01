Menu

Official: Barcelona confirm second signing in as many days with another Man City departee snapped up

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Eric Garcia from Manchester City in a statement on the club’s official website.

Garcia, a product of Barca’s famous La Masia academy, moved to Man City in hope of building a career for himself in the Premier League.

Having been unable to force his way into Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven, he has now returned to the Nou Camp on a Bosman, Barcelona have confirmed.

In a statement posted on Barcelona’s official website, the club have revealed that Garcia has penned a five-year deal, due to run until the summer of 2026.

His buyout clause stands at €400M, with the 20-year-old set to be officially presented as a Barcelona player later today.

Eric Garcia Manchester City

Eric Garcia dribbles with the ball for Manchester City

With the La Liga giants having confirmed Sergio Aguero’s arrival just yesterday, they’ve followed it up with a second Man City player through the door.

Barcelona have paid a combined €0 in exchange for the pair of them, which represents superb business from president Joan Laporta.

