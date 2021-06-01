The Premier League have officially unveiled their Player of the Season nominees.

Another Premier League season has come and gone, with Manchester City adding another Premier League title to their collection, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea taking the other Champions League spots, while West Ham United were the surprise package of the campaign, finishing sixth.

The Premier League is blessed with some of the best footballers on the planet, with the best performers throughout the 2021/22 campaign now being condensed to just eight players, with the league having confirmed the players’ identities via Twitter on Tuesday morning.

MORE: Man City set to offer two players to Tottenham in sensational player-plus-cash deal for England star

? Kevin De Bruyne

? Ruben Dias

? Bruno Fernandes

? Jack Grealish

?? Harry Kane

? Mason Mount

? Mohamed Salah

? Tomas Soucek Voting is now open for your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Season ?? https://t.co/EMrat4qWRn#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/JTjLv8hRtr — Premier League (@premierleague) June 1, 2021

Man City have representation in Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias, both of whom have to be considered frontrunners for the award, having starred as their side won the title. Although, with voting only now being opened, it remains to be seen if the Champions League final defeat will sway the minds of the voters.

Gareth Southgate will be delighted to see Harry Kane, Mason Mount and Jack Grealish all included, with all three heading to the EURO 2020 tournament in fine form. Would any of the Three Lions trio be your pick to win the Premier League Player of the Season accolade?

Click here for more of the latest Premier League news