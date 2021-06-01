Report offers definitive update amid speculation that James Rodriguez would follow Ancelotti to Real Madrid

There’s no doubt that attracting Carlo Ancelotti and James Rodriguez was a massive coup for Everton, but it now looks like both will be gone this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti has already completed his return to Real Madrid, so it was completely inevitable that speculation would start about James making the same move.

The Colombian star had a bright start at Goodison Park and his technical quality was never in doubt, but he’s had issues with injuries and settling so it looked like he may leave even if the manager stuck around.

It would be a surprise for Real Madrid to re-sign James as he turns 30 later in the month and they still have bags of talent in that position, and this report does suggest that it definitely won’t be happening:

Aunque @MrAncelotti se llevó después a JAMES RODRÍGUEZ al Bayern de Múnich y al Everton, esta vez no está previsto que pida de nuevo su incorporación para el Real Madrid. — Miguel Ángel Díaz (@miguelitocope) June 1, 2021

It’s suggested that although Ancelotti took him to Bayern and then Everton, he’s not asking for him to be signed by Real Madrid so that should shut that down.

James has also been heavily linked with Atletico Madrid in the past and the year at Everton has allowed him to avoid making the move from Real to their rivals, so don’t be surprised if that rumour starts again with a vengeance over the next few weeks.