Roma attacker being eyed by Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton

Ahead of the summer transfer window, according to recent reports, ex-Chelsea and Roma winger Pedro is of interest to Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the 2020-21 season could very well have been Pedro’s last in Italy.

Since making a free transfer from Chelsea to Roma last summer, Pedro has featured in 40 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 13 goals along the way.

However, having started just 19 Serie A matches, there are growing fears Pedro’s time in Rome could be coming to an end – amplified by the incoming arrivals of Jose Mourinho.

Calciomercato claims the experienced Spanish attacker is admired by Ancelotti and is a player the Italian tactician has wanted to work with for quite some time.

It has been noted that the Toffees have yet to follow their interest up with a formal bid, however, the Italian media do speculate that a proposal could be made in the coming weeks.