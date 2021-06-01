Menu

Sevilla’s asking price for Jules Kounde reported

According to recent reports, Spanish side Sevilla will ask for between £56m and £60m for defender Jules Kounde.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who claims the highly-rated defender has some strong admirers in the form of domestic rivals Barcelona.

However, despite having a whopping £69m release clause, Sevilla is understood to be willing to shave a bit off and request around £60m.

Another club strongly linked with a move for the highly-rated Frenchman is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United.

The Red Devils appear to be targeting a new centre-back this summer and one of the names seemingly on their shortlist is Sevilla’s Kounde.

However, Mundo Deportivo claims that Barcelona could in fact be the club to snap Kounde up.

Although, it is worth noting, the outlet do suggest that Sevilla’s price demands are set with the club unlikely to engage in any attempts to lower their valuation.

Since arriving in Spain, Kounde has featured in 89 matches, in all competitions and has even managed to net six separate occasions.

