Spurs fans won’t appreciate Moussa Sissoko’s comments over Harry Kane’s future

Trophies are such a big deal in football because the vast majority of players will never win one, so it’s completely understandable that some stars will look to force an exit to boost their chances of success.

Spurs have had chances to win silverware in recent years but they continue to fall at the final hurdle, so it’s only natural that Harry Kane will be linked with an exit as he starts to reach his final prime years.

It may even reach a point where he becomes like Alan Shearer where he’s an utterly phenomenal player who will have an outstanding individual record, but Shearer couldn’t actually win anything with his boyhood club.

What Spurs need to do is build the feeling that success is close so that will come down to an excellent appointment to replace Jose Mourinho and some inspiring signings, but these comments from Moussa Sissoko may not be appreciated (Via Get French Football News)

“Like all players, he wants to win titles. A player of his stature deserves to win titles each season. Sadly, we have failed to do so each time for various reasons. I think that this must irk him inside. I do not know if he will leave or not, but if he ever did leave, I would wish him the best because he deserves to win titles with all that he has done. He is truly an extraordinary player.”

Sissoko also stresses the point that Kane hasn’t actually asked to leave, but it’s a narrative that Spurs could really do without, so the last thing they need is having current players confirming it in the press.

Even if it is true, it’s in danger of becoming generally accepted and then it potentially makes it easier for the club to sell him, so they really need to close ranks and insist he’s staying and the silverware will soon follow.