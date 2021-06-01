Three Chelsea players could now move to Euro giants this summer as another enquiry is made

It did look like Chelsea and AC Milan would do some kind of business this summer with Fikayo Tomori staying after this loan spell, but it now looks like three Chelsea players could make their way to the San Siro.

A report from Goal has confirmed that the deal to sign Tomori is still the most pressing matter here as talks continue, but the main issue is going to come down to the asking price and how it’s paid.

There’s an option to buy included in his loan deal worth around £26m, but Milan are doing all they can to either reduce that amount or to reach an agreement where it could be paid in installments rather than upfront.

The talks haven’t finished there as it’s now emerged that young wing-back Valentino Livramento has been asked about by Milan. He plays as a right-back but it’s thought that he’s not going to get into the first team just now, while his contract expires in 2022 so he could be available if a new deal can’t be agreed.

Despite having a very Italian-sounding name he was born in London and has played for England at youth level, but it could be a good move for him if he was given a chance to play senior football.

Fabrizo Romano also confirmed yesterday that talks are being held with Olivier Giroud over a potential free transfer switch, so there could be plenty of reasons for Chelsea fans to keep an eye on Milan next year: