(Video) Chelsea star scores incredible bicycle kick training goal from outside-the-area

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Wow – take a bow Olivier Giroud!

The experienced Chelsea and France international has rocketed home a stunning effort while in a recent training session.

The stunning effort was captured by an onlooker and uploaded to the player’s official TikTok account.

Giroud, who is currently preparing to represent his country in this summer’s European Championships, will be hoping he can replicate his training ground efforts when the Blues’ tournament kicks off against Germany on 15 June.

What an effort!

