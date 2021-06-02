Arsenal given a major Martin Odegaard boost following Ancelotti’s appointment at Real Madrid

There’s no doubt that Martin Odegaard improved Arsenal when he arrived last January so they should be looking to keep him, but that did look tougher when Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid.

There was always a feeling that Zidane and Odegaard’s relationship wasn’t the best as the Norwegian was brought back from a productive loan spell at Real Sociedad just to sit on the Madrid bench, but a report from COPE has indicated that he should be available again this summer.

It’s pointed out that Real currently have 33 first-team players and it’s also Real Madrid so new signings are almost inevitable, but Odegaard is one of the players who will be considered for an exit.

It’s not perfect news for Arsenal as it’s suggested that it would be another loan move for the Norwegian so it’s not a long-term solution, but it would also allow them to keep him for at least one more year while also freeing up money in the transfer budget to improve elsewhere.

Interestingly Dani Ceballos is listed as someone who’s available for a permanent transfer but there’s no suggestion that he would come back, while it sounds like he’s trying to force a move to Real Betis but they simply can’t afford him.

If Arsenal can bring Odegaard back you would hope he would improve again next year so you would want an option to buy included in that deal, but Real have always said they see him as being a star of the future so that might not be possible.