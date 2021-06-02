Arsenal in pole position to sign Premier League star if they alter the structure of their offer

It’s completely understandable that a buying club will want to structure a deal to push money into the future just now, but it’s not something that the selling side will want to agree to.

Additional payments based on appearances and achievements do make sense when it’s a young prospect who isn’t proven yet, but Sander Berge has shown that he’s a good Premier League player who could play for a bigger club than Sheffield United after their relegation.

A report from The Star has confirmed that Arsenal and Spurs were showing an interest in the Norwegian star, but Spurs’ interest has fallen away after the departure of Jose Mourinho and that leaves Arsenal in pole position.

The problem comes down to the £35m asking price as the Gunners have made Sheffield United aware that they don’t want to pay that much, while they are also reluctant to agree to the other demand of paying most of the fee upfront.

Berge is a classy player who can play in defence or midfield so he should be a good addition for Arsenal, but that is also a lot of money for them to pay in one summer when they don’t have a lot of money and they do have multiple positions to fill.

It’s also said that the negotiations just now are going through a third party so there’s a lot of back and forth and delays just now, but Sheffield United may need to alter their demands if the player wants to leave and no other interest presents itself.