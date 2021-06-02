Arsenal given chance to sign star for 80% less than Chelsea and Barcelona were quoted

Arsenal appear intent on exploiting Andre Onana’s precarious situation to sign him for a cut-price fee, according to the Telegraph.

As the report mentions, Onana is currently banned for the game after taking the banned substance furosemide. The player claims that it was merely an error.

That hasn’t stopped Arsenal from sniffing around, though. The Telegraph‘s belief is that Arsenal are very much interested in signing him this summer.

When you consider the details, it’s easy to understand why, too.

The Telegraph report that the very maximum Onana would cost Arsenal is £7M, a figure which could be reduced if his ban is not cut short and he can’t play until the winter.

That is, as is mentioned in the report, a considerable reduction on the £35M quoted by Ajax when Barcelona and Chelsea were looking to sign him in the summer of 2020.

Arsenal will be given, at the very least, an 80% discount, while his doping ban appears to have made other potentially interested clubs steer clear of pursuing him.

While it’s a complicated deal to pull off, it could prove to be a genius one from the Gunners.

