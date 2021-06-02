Menu

Arsenal given chance to sign star for 80% less than Chelsea and Barcelona were quoted

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Arsenal appear intent on exploiting Andre Onana’s precarious situation to sign him for a cut-price fee, according to the Telegraph.

As the report mentions, Onana is currently banned for the game after taking the banned substance furosemide. The player claims that it was merely an error.

That hasn’t stopped Arsenal from sniffing around, though. The Telegraph‘s belief is that Arsenal are very much interested in signing him this summer.

When you consider the details, it’s easy to understand why, too.

The Telegraph report that the very maximum Onana would cost Arsenal is £7M, a figure which could be reduced if his ban is not cut short and he can’t play until the winter.

READ MORE: Arsenal expected to announce first summer signing on a free transfer as plans altered

Andre Onana in action for Ajax prior to his doping ban

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United reach ‘agreement in principle’ ahead of completing €90M transfer
Barcelona could write-off yet another failed transfer as star linked with return to his former club
Report offers definitive update amid speculation that James Rodriguez would follow Ancelotti to Real Madrid

That is, as is mentioned in the report, a considerable reduction on the £35M quoted by Ajax when Barcelona and Chelsea were looking to sign him in the summer of 2020.

Arsenal will be given, at the very least, an 80% discount, while his doping ban appears to have made other potentially interested clubs steer clear of pursuing him.

While it’s a complicated deal to pull off, it could prove to be a genius one from the Gunners.

Click here for more of the latest Arsenal news

More Stories Andre Onana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.