Arsenal should find out next week if they can proceed with transfer for star

The general response to any player who has been caught doping is to say it was an accident or it simply didn’t happen, but it’s hard not to feel some sympathy for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana.

It’s been reported that the substance he took was an accident as he was unwell and took some of his wife’s medication without checking it out, and he’s since been banned for 12 months as a result.

That ban also restricts him from training with the Ajax team so he’s been completely cut out of football, and if that story is true then it’s a shame.

He’s still only 25 years old and he’s a great goalkeeper so he should still have an excellent career if he returns and gets back to his best, while he has lodged an appeal and it appears the ruling could come as early as next week:

Andre Onana's doping ban was heard today. A verdict from CAS could arrive within the next week, Arsenal continue to watch developments closely.https://t.co/uuGPGcoXks — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) June 2, 2021

That will interest Arsenal fans as they have been heavily linked with a move for him, and Fabrizio Romano has even reported talks have been ongoing but they need a final outcome on this before going ahead:

Official statement from Ajax to explicate André Onana’s suspension situation. Arsenal are interested in signing him on a permanent deal – talks ongoing since January but CAS final sentence on his ban will be key to proceed. ???? #AFC pic.twitter.com/WeVgD95k4Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2021

It’s still possible that Arsenal sign him regardless of the outcome here but the price they pay will be reduced if he’s banned for most of the season, while it’s something for the fans to keep an eye on next week as things could move quickly if the outcome goes in Onana’s favour.