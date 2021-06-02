Menu

Aston Villa eyeing ambitious move for popular Arsenal attacker

Despite still having two years left on his contract, Aston Villa is reportedly keen to sign Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the Midlands club are looking to bolster their attacking options.

After recently forcing his way into the Gunners’ senior first-team, Smith Rowe has enjoyed an excellent rise in top-flight football.

Having made 34 senior appearances, in all competitions, for Mikel Arteta’s side during the most recent 2020-21 season, the young English midfielder directly contributed to an impressive 11 goals.

However, despite emerging as a bit of a fan favourite, bad news could be on the horizons for Gunners’ fans.

The Telegraph claim that despite Arsenal wanting to tie him down on a new contract, Smith Rowe has yet to put pen-to-paper – consequently, the midfielder is now attracting interest from elsewhere.

Villa is rumoured to be looking to recruit a long-term replacement for midfielder Ross Barkley, who failed to impress during his campaign on-loan from Chelsea.

  1. Clive Carter says:
    June 2, 2021 at 5:56 pm

    What a load of nonsense this is

