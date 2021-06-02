Barcelona close in on two more big-name free agent signings – Depends on Ronald Koeman staying

Something still isn’t right at Barcelona in terms of Ronald Koeman and how much support he has from the board, but there’s no sign of anyone stepping in to replace him so it does look like he has one more year at least.

He did some good things with the squad last year but they just choked in the final games of La Liga, so they’ll be hoping some strong summer business can lead them to silverware again next season.

Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero have already been confirmed as arrivals from Man City so that’s a great start, while the long-awaited arrival of Emerson Royal from Real Betis has also been announced by the club:

It doesn’t sound like they are finished there either, with another two moves in Gini Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay seemingly edging closer:

Barcelona are still in talks with Memphis Depay as a free agent. Negotiations ongoing and progressing on personal terms – potential contract until June 2023 or 24. It also depends by Koeman future. And… Wijnaldum will join Barça soon, confirmed. ??? #FCB #Depay @mattemoretto — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2021

The Dutch connection with Koeman is obvious and Wijnaldum should be a great signing as he brings real energy and quality to the midfield, but it’s Depay who would be the fascinating choice here.

He’s been fantastic in the past at PSV and Lyon where he was allowed to feel like the main-man and he thrived on that, but that is never going to be the case if he’s in a front three with Messi and Aguero.

Hopefully he has matured as a player over the past few years but he’ll probably need to go back out onto the left wing where he cuts inside rather than playing as a number 9 so that might not be ideal, but it would be another two strong signings if they can get them over the line.