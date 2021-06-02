Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich personally involved in talks to sign world-class striker

It is not very often that Chelsea fans hear about club owner RomanAbramovich becoming personally involved in transfer talks. However, that could all be set to change after recent reports claimed the Russian business tycoon has taken part in discussions to bring back former striker Romelu Lukaku.

READ MORE: Liverpool handed boost as Leicester City star stalls on new contract

That’s according to a recent report from Eurosport, who claims that despite his club allowing Lukaku to leave in 2014, Abramovich has remained a strong admirer of the Belgian international.

Currently plying his trade with Italian side Inter Milan, Lukaku is understood to form one-third of Chelsea’s three-man summer striking shortlist.

Alongside Lukaku’s name on the Blues’ recruitment wish-list is rumoured to be Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and rivals Tottenham Hotspurs’ Harry Kane.

However, with Dortmund demanding megabucks for Haaland and Tottenham Hotspur notoriously reluctant to sell to Chelsea, Lukaku is viewed as the most realistic target out of the three.

It has been claimed that in an attempt to lure him back to Stamford Bridge, seven years after he departed, Abramovich has recently involved himself in transfer negotiations which would see the Belgian international become the club’s highest paid player.