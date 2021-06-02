Talks underway: Chelsea working on completing €45M double transfer

Chelsea are working on deals to sign Bundesliga duo Maxence Lacroix and Jonas Hofmann, according to claims made by Todo Fichajes.

The Blues are champions of Europe, having been the best side, by far, throughout this season’s Champions League competition.

Thomas Tuchel’s men made light work of Atletico Madrid, FC Porto, Real Madrid and Manchester City on their way to glory, establishing themselves as the kings of the continent.

In wake of such an enormous success, you’d expect Roman Abramovich to back his manager in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Todo Fichajes claim to know the identities of two players that Chelsea are chasing, with the Blues already thought to be in talks to get both deals done.

Chelsea are believed to be chasing Maxence Lacroix (Wolfsburg) and Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach) in their bid to give Tuchel the squad he needs to lead a Premier League charge.

Lacroix is a centre-back by trade, while Hofmann would be an option at both right-wing-back and right-wing. The pair would cost a combined €45M, as per Todo Fichajes.

