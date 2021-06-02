Contact made: Chelsea and Man United look to sign Bundesliga star as Arsenal interest ruled out due to recent struggles

It could be a common theme this summer for Arsenal to be linked with some excellent prospects, only for teams with more money and Champions League football to join the race and it will effectively rule the Gunners out.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba is suddenly being linked with a host of Premier League sides after an impressive season in Germany, while a report from Bild via Sportwitness brings bad news for Arsenal fans.

It’s confirmed that Arsenal were the first team to show an interest in the 22-year-old defender and Leverkusen are open to selling him, but their interest has now largely been ruled out after Man United and Chelsea got involved.

It’s suggested that they have now made contact with the German club about making a move, while Chelsea’s history from the Kai Havertz transfer should benefit them and United have a desperate need to add a new defender so that does make sense

They go on to say that Arsenal now have little chance of signing him because of their poor campaign last year, although he is still contracted to Leverkusen until 2026 so that does suggest they have no need to sell if the price isn’t right.

It must be pointed out that it appears United and Chelsea are making contact over several defensive targets before assessing their options and deciding who to go for, so if they end up signing someone else it’s possible that Arsenal will be the only interested party and perhaps something could still be done.