Done deal: Barcelona finally announce the long-awaited signing of La Liga star

The deal which took Emerson Royal to La Liga was one of the stranger ones in football recently, but it’s been presumed that he would be a Barcelona player for a while.

It was initially announced that he had signed for Barcelona before being loaned out to Real Betis, but if anything it sounds like it was more of a glorified co-ownership than anything else.

Goal reported that Barca did have the option to buy him outright for around €9m this summer after a couple of seasons with Betis, and it now looks like that amount has been paid as the Catalan side have officially announced his transfer:

It’s a move that’s been in the works for a while now and the fans have had a chance to watch him develop for a couple of seasons in La Liga, and it does look like he could be a good addition to the squad.

Sergino Dest is still developing and Sergi Roberto is out of position when he plays as a full-back so there was an absolute need for someone new in that role, while Emerson does bring pace and attacking intent so that should boost the team.

There could still be more to this as there have been suggestions that he could be sold immediately for a profit, but if Barca are presenting him and announcing him in this way then it does suggest he’ll get a chance to prove himself.