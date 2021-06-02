England international has decided he doesn’t want to join Manchester United this summer

It’s always positive to be overloaded with top-quality players in the same position, but not so much in England’s case where they have four or five right-backs who will feel they should be first choice.

Kieran Trippier may be forgotten may many since moving to La Liga and he always carried the label of being a player who didn’t defend well, but he’s been an integral part of Diego Simeone’s title-winning team and that doesn’t happen if you aren’t solid in all areas.

It’s inevitable that he’ll be linked with a return to the Premier League and Man United have been mentioned in the past, but a report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that Trippier doesn’t want to move to Old Trafford this summer.

It would be an interesting one as Trippier is one of the players who’s keeping Aaron Wan-Bissaka out of the England squad, but it would likely be the opposite situation at Old Trafford where the Atleti defender would become the back-up.

He would be a brilliant signing for Solskjaer if he wants to add some competition to the position and it would also give him a more attacking option, but they wouldn’t fit into the same line-up so it wouldn’t make a lot of sense for Trippier to make that move.

The main reason for his stance is because he wants to keep playing for Atletico where he’ll be a first-team regular so you can’t really argue with that.