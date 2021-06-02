European transfer merry-go-round expected as Real Madrid line up move for PSG superstar

According to recent reports in Italy, a huge summer transfer merry-go-round could be triggered as Real Madrid are prepared to ‘gift’ new manager Carlo Ancelotti PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

That’s according to a written copy of La Gazzetta dello Sport (relayed via Daily Mail), who claims Los Blancos will press forward in their attempts to lure Mbappe away from Paris.

Since agreeing to become the Spanish giants’ new manager, following his recent departure from Everton, Ancelotti, now on his second stint with the club, could be handed a huge transfer boost.

It has been noted that Real Madrid’s hierarchy is keen to land Mbappe, however, should the Spanish side prove to be successful in their audacious efforts, any proposed deal could have huge implications for the rest of Europe.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that if Mbappe opts to leave Paris in favour of Real Madrid, the French side would then turn their attentions to Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who is rumoured to be keen on a summer move.

However, one player who could also be used as a makeweight in PSG’s pursuit of Ronaldo is striker Mauro Icardi.

To summarise, it has been claimed that if Mbappe ends up at Real Madrid, PSG will try and sign Ronaldo and use Icardi as part of a player plus cash offer.

Blimey!