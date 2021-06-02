Everton set to open talks with highly-rated manager over vacant role

Following what has been a shocking week on Merseyside following the sudden departure of Carlo Ancelotti, Everton is now set to begin their hunt for the Italian’s successor.

READ MORE: Tottenham Hotspur in talks for new sporting director

Ancelotti’s decision to leave the Toffees in favour of a reunion with Real Madrid will leave many fans frustrated.

However, in an attempt to secure a new boss in time for the new 2021-22 season, according to a recent report from Sky Sports News, the Toffees are set to open talks with former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The popular Portuguese manager has been out of work since he left Wolves at the end of the 2020-21 season.

However, looking for a quick turnaround, it has been claimed Santo could be next in line to take the reins at Everton.

Sky Sports News claims that the Toffees’ hierarchy are expecting a busy summer, involving both incoming and outgoings and Santo is a man the club would trust to steer the process.

Another possible candidate linked with a stunning return to Goodison Park is the former boss and current West Ham United manager David Moyes.