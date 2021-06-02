Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has urged the club to look beyond re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Ronaldo, who was merely a prospect upon signing for Man United from Sporting Lisbon, established himself as one of the best players on the planet during his time at Old Trafford.

While his real legacy, being one of the greats in the history of the game, was built elsewhere, notably at Real Madrid, it was Man United who gave him the platform at an early age.

With his Juventus future currently in doubt, The Athletic have reported that Man United are keeping tabs on his situation, with a summer move for their former superstar not ruled out.

Ronaldo, even if he is now 36-years-old, remains one of the best attacking players on the planet, while his return has been a dream for Man United supporters since the day he departed.

Luke Chadwick, formerly of Manchester United, has given his take on the rumours, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside:

“I think it’s certainly a signing that would appease the fans, and after a couple of tough transfer windows, Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Man United would make everyone very happy, I’m sure.”

“Looking at the options out there, if Haaland was available, and if it was a case of one or the other, then I think the club would have to go for Haaland because of his age and what he’s got ahead of him.”

“But obviously, to get Cristiano Ronaldo back at the club, a talisman, someone who could come in and you could imagine with his sort of attitude and what he does he could achieve something really special.”

“It would be a hugely exciting signing, if it was available, but I think there may be better options out there, which is a harsh thing to say when you’re talking about one of the best that’s ever lived.”

“I think in terms of his age and where he’s at in his career, if there was an opportunity to get Haaland I’d probably look to go after that more than Ronaldo.”

It is rather bizarre to hear someone suggesting that there’s a better option than Cristiano Ronaldo, but you can see what Chadwick is saying. Man United could enjoy the best years of Haaland’s career, or the latter years of Ronaldo’s.

United were already fortunate enough to be given six years of Ronaldo, as he rose from a promising young player into one of the best in the world. It wouldn’t make sense, from a business standpoint, to pay him extraordinary amounts while in decline.

There is huge amounts of emotion attached to their situation, and his return would be undoubtedly romantic. However, from a purely footballing standpoint, signing Haaland would make infinitely more sense for Man United.

That is, if they were even able to acquire the Borussia Dortmund goal-machine. The competition is tough, with Dortmund themselves unwilling to see him walk out the door.

If there is no possibility of signing the Norwegian, would Ronaldo not be the next best thing on offer?

