Menu

Fabrizio Romano confirms Spurs in talks with world-class manager

Tottenham FC
Posted by

According to leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte.

READ MORE: Barcelona starlet offered the chance of the ideal loan spell to boost his first-team chances

The Londoners have been without a manager since Jose Mourinho was dismissed earlier this year.

Filling in the void left by the Portuguese mastermind, ex-pro Ryan Mason had been tasked with holding the fort.

However, with it a given that Mason will not be the side’s long-term manager, many fans have been left to wonder who could be appointed as the club’s next permanent boss.

Well, according to a recent claim from Romano, Tottenham Hotspur has opened talks with Conte.

Conte famously guided Inter Milan to the 2020-21 Serie A title, 11 years after their last.

However, after walking away from his role just a matter of days ago, Conte is available once again.

More Stories / Latest News
Lazio latest club to register interest in Man United target
Barcelona starlet offered the chance of the ideal loan spell to boost his first-team chances
Done deal: Barcelona finally announce the long-awaited signing of La Liga star

Romano claims the highly-rated Italian, who has also previously worked with Chelsea, is in discussions with Tottenham Hotspur – with the manager currently weighing up whether or not the vacant role is one he would like to fill.

More Stories Antonio Conte daniel levy fabrizio romano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.