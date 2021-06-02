Fabrizio Romano confirms Spurs in talks with world-class manager

According to leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte.

The Londoners have been without a manager since Jose Mourinho was dismissed earlier this year.

Filling in the void left by the Portuguese mastermind, ex-pro Ryan Mason had been tasked with holding the fort.

However, with it a given that Mason will not be the side’s long-term manager, many fans have been left to wonder who could be appointed as the club’s next permanent boss.

Well, according to a recent claim from Romano, Tottenham Hotspur has opened talks with Conte.

Tottenham have contacted Antonio Conte as candidate for Spurs job – not done but talks ongoing about potential project, contract and salary. ?? #Spurs #THFC Conte is one of the options in #THFC list – as PSG are still on the same position about Pochettino. @SkySport @aalciato — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2021

Conte famously guided Inter Milan to the 2020-21 Serie A title, 11 years after their last.

However, after walking away from his role just a matter of days ago, Conte is available once again.

Romano claims the highly-rated Italian, who has also previously worked with Chelsea, is in discussions with Tottenham Hotspur – with the manager currently weighing up whether or not the vacant role is one he would like to fill.