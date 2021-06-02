Menu

Former Manchester United star believes Red Devils need this Chelsea champion in midfield

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Former Manchester United star Luke Chadwick has named the Chelsea Champions League winner he’d love to see at Old Trafford – and there’s no prizes for guessing who he picked.

Man United fans will have got no joy out of watching Chelsea win the Champions League, even if it was at the expense of their noisy neighbours Man City.

The Blues finished seventh points behind them in the Premier League, but were crowned European champions, with United having been thrown out of the competition at the group stage and eventually going on to lose the Europa League final.

There will, make no mistake, be a great deal of envy among the Man United fanbase towards this current Chelsea side, especially having not won a piece of silverware in four years.

That envy is shared by former United midfielder Luke Chadwick, who when quizzed by CaughtOffside on which of this current crop of Chelsea players he’d love to see at Old Trafford, said the following:

“It’s a tough one. Obviously you immediately think about Mason Mount, who’s come in and showed his character as he faced, for some reason, a fair bit of criticism when he came through as a young player. He’s come through that and he’s one of the best players in Europe at the moment. He had a massive impact in the game the other day.”

READ MORE: Former Man United star on Chelsea’s UCL win, managerial strategy and whether Red Devils should take note

Mason Mount celebrates Chelsea’s Champions League triumph

“At this moment in time it’d have to be the man that everyone’s talking about, Kante,” Chadwick continued, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside.

“The ground that he covers, the work that he does, the success that he had in terms of winning the league with Leicester, winning the World Cup and winning the Champions League this year. A lot of the work he does goes unnoticed but now he’s getting the praise he deserves.”

“If you put him in that Manchester United central midfield position, which has had a lot of criticism. McTominay’s done well at times, Fred’s done well at times, but it’s always that position that’s spoken of in those big, big games when you need a player to really go in there and take the game by the scruff of the neck.”

“Kante does that, probably more so or as much so out of possession as in possession which is certainly a hard trait to find in central midfielders in this day and age.”

N’Golo Kante picks up his man of the match award in Porto

More Stories / Latest News
Contact made: Chelsea and Man United look to sign Bundesliga star as Arsenal interest ruled out due to recent struggles
Arsenal given a major Martin Odegaard boost following Ancelotti’s appointment at Real Madrid
Man United can sign world-class star for only €35m as his current team accept he’s going to leave

N’Golo Kante is a player which will have had every top club on the planet licking their lips with his stellar performances in both the Champions League semi-final vs Real Madrid and final vs Manchester City.

The Frenchman is an absolute phenom, and as Chadwick says, it’s incredible difficult to find a player with a similar skillset in that position, let alone someone who can perform to Kante’s level.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would likely agree that Kante would be the man to come in to Man United’s midfield, were he able to cherry-pick from this Chelsea squad. Unfortunately, Man United don’t stand a chance.

Click here for more of the latest Manchester United news

More Stories Luke Chadwick Mason Mount N'Golo Kante

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.