“I am staying” – Chelsea dealt a major blow to their hopes of signing world-class striker this summer

Chelsea FC
Chelsea did have a great season after winning the Champions League, but you still get the impression that they need a proper goalscorer if they want to challenge for the Premier League again.

Timo Werner tries so hard and he’s one of those players who you actually want to do well, but his prolific streak has completely deserted him and someone new is needed.

A big-name number 9 is expected by the fans so the links to Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku are promising, but it now looks like neither will happen.

Haaland’s situation is complicated by not having a release clause this season and there’s no sign that Dortmund actually want to sell, so most of the attention turned to a potential reunion with Lukaku after Antonio Conte left Inter Milan.

It did look like this would be a good time for him to leave Inter due to the upheaval, but the latest report and comments indicate that the move to Chelsea won’t be happening:

It’s a big blow for Chelsea as there aren’t many proven top-class strikers going around and Sergio Aguero has already signed for Barcelona, so you have to wonder who they might target now.

