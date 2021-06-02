“I have a lot of affection for him” Carlo Ancelotti opens the door for sensational Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid return

Signing Cristiano Ronaldo was the logical short-term gamble for Juventus as they looked for a true superstar to build around, while it was also expected that he might be the difference between winning the Champions League or not.

In the end, he wasn’t able to deliver that success in Europe, while the inevitable has happened where they are questioning if he’s worth the large salary and his age means that a successor will need to be found.

In many ways, the surprise won’t actually be Juventus letting him go this summer but more any team actually deciding to pay the money to bring him in, but a return to Real Madrid could be pretty sensational.

ABC have reported on Carlo Ancelotti’s recent press conference, and the topic of Ronaldo and a return was raised.

Obviously he’s not going to commit to any transfer dealings in a press conference, but this answer is much more open than you would expect and he doesn’t exactly say no…

“I have a lot of affection for him, but I can’t talk about him because he belongs to Juventus.”

It’s really not what Real need as the squad is packed full of veteran players and an infusion of youth is desperately needed, but it would be fascinating to see it happen.