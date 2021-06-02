Lazio latest club to register interest in Man United target

Italian side Lazio is the latest club to reportedly register their interest in Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

That’s according to outlet Cittaceleste (via The Laziali), who claims the highly-rated Spanish defender has now emerged as a transfer target for Simone Inzaghi’s side.

Since climbing his way through Villarreal’s youth ranks, Torres has gone on to feature in 87 senior first-team matches, in all competitions.

Having recently helped his side beat Manchester United to the Europa League trophy, Torres’ stock continues to rise.

Widely regarded as one of Europe’s most gifted defender’s, still, at the age of just 24, the centre-back has seen his name linked with the likes of Real Madrid as well as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils.

However, according to Cittaceleste, Lazio has now joined the race and could look to make a move ahead of the summer transfer window.

Torres currently has a market value of £45m, however, it is expected that it will take a higher bid to prize him away from the ‘Yellow Submarine’.