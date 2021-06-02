Liverpool handed boost as Leicester City star stalls on new contract

Recently linked with a shock summer move for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been handed a major boost after it has been reported that the midfielder is stalling on a new contract.

According to a recent report from Eurosport, Tielemans is in no rush to sign a new deal with the Foxes.

The Belgium midfielder’s contract is set to expire in two years time and while there are no signs he is unhappy with life under Brendan Rodgers, Eurosport believes the 24-year-old is keen to keep his options open.

With the summer’s European Championship now just days away from kicking off, it is understood that Tielemans, who is looking to further the interest in him, is hopeful he can an impressive tournament.

Since Tielemans arrived at the King Power from French side Monaco back in 2019, the Belgium international has gone on to feature in 108 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 36 goals, along the way.

Regardless of what may or may not be in store for the playmaker, one thing is for sure, Tielemans will forever be remembered at the King Power following his 2020-21 FA Cup winning goal against Chelsea earlier this year.