Man City star a doubt for Belgium’s Euros opener

Manchester City and Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for his country’s opening group game against Russia on 12 June, in this summer’s European Championship.

De Bruyne has enjoyed yet another fine campaign for his domestic club which has been echoed by his inclusion in the Premier League’s nominees for ‘Player of the Year’ award.

However, as the 2020-21 season came to a close last month, fans, as well as players, have been gearing up ready for the start of the summer’s Euros.

Delayed by a year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Euros is now just a matter of days away from kicking off.

However, one player who fans may have to wait to see return to action is superstar midfielder De Bruyne.

That’s according to Belgium’s national team manager Roberto Martinez, who while speaking with reporters recently (as quoted by RMC Sport), confirmed his midfielder is currently injured.

“Kevin may be available to play at the Euro, but we don’t know when,” Martinez said.