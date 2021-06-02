Man City star set to be axed as Citizens plot major attacking rebuild

According to recent reports, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are set for a major attacking rebuild with attacker Bernardo Silva one of the current stars expected to depart.

That’s according to the Telegraph, who claims Portuguese wide-man Silva has European admirers and could be offloaded as the club plot a striking overhaul.

The outlet does not mention exactly which clubs are in the hunt for Silva, however, it is suggested that the attacker could have several high-profile options throughout Europe’s top-flights.

Since arriving in Manchester four years ago, Silva, 26, has enjoyed an excellent spell overall.

Despite recently missing out on the Champions League, the attacker, like many of his teammates, still has a plethora of major silverware to his name.

Having featured in 201 matches, in all competitions, Silva’s contributions have seen him lift a whopping 10 major trophies, including three Premier League titles.

However, despite still having four years left on his current deal, Silva is one player who could be moved on as the Citizens try and replace veteran striker Sergio Aguero.