Man United can sign world-class star for only €35m as his current team accept he’s going to leave

It’s still hard to figure out what represents value in the current market and how much teams are actually going to spend, but getting Raphael Varane for only €35m would be an absolute steal.

It feels like he’s older because he’s been around for such a long time but he’s still only 28 so he’s in his prime years, and he does have everything that you want in a top-class defender.

He’s excellent at reading the game, calm, great on the ball and experienced at the highest level, while a report from Spanish outlet COPE has confirmed that Real Madrid are accepting that he’s now going to leave.

He’s out of contract in the summer of 2022 and it doesn’t appear that the arrival of Ancelotti is going to change that, so that is why he’s going to be available for such a reasonable fee.

He’s been linked with a move to Man United by The Mirror and you have to think he’s exactly what they need just now, while he should also be the perfect partner for Harry Maguire so suddenly the defence would go from a weakness to a strength.

For that price it’s a no-brainer as long as his wage demands aren’t outrageous, while it’s also suggested that Sergio Ramos is going to leave on a free so it’s going to be a completely new-look Real Madrid defence next year too.