Manchester United reach ‘agreement in principle’ ahead of completing €90M transfer

Manchester United have an ‘agreement in principle’ with Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, according to Bundesliga journalist Constantin Eckner.

Man United fans will be keeping their fingers tightly crossed that the 2021 summer transfer window is a busy one, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad in need of reinforcement if they are to challenge for the Premier League title next term.

While you can be sure the Red Devils faithful have extensive ideas as to who could arrive, there’s one player that you can be sure they’re all hoping will walk through the door – England international Jadon Sancho.

Man United’s interest in Sancho is the worst kept secret in the game at current, and as per Constantin Eckner, there’s legitimacy to the rumours, with the club having reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with the player.

While that is encouraging from a Man United perspective, the Bundesliga journalist also reports that no bid has been submitted, with Dortmund standing firm over their hefty valuation of the winger.

Sancho and United have an agreement in principle but United haven’t made a bid. Dortmund demand too much money and United haven’t decided how to approach this situation. — Constantin Eckner (@cc_eckner) June 1, 2021

United must have anticipated that Dortmund would not roll over and let Sancho leave, so you have to imagine a bid will be placed in due course to get the deal done. SPORT1 have previously claimed €90M (£77.7M) would be enough to see him leave.

