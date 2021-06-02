Manchester United and Arsenal are amongst the clubs that are interested in what could be a real bargain transfer, with the Evening Standard reporting that the English giants are keen on Lille hero Zeki Celik.

The Standard report that Celik, a key player for Lille as they upset the odds to win the Ligue 1 title this season, is valued at just €15m (£13m), likely due to the fact he has just two years on his contract.

It’s added that Spurs are also keen on Celik, with the 24-year-old reportedly willing to listen to offers from all the aforementioned Premier League clubs, clubs around Europe also eye the Turkish star.

The Standard have found that Celik, who joined Lille in the summer of 2018 from Turkish second-tier side Istanbulspor, is seen as a potential replacement for Achraf Hakimi by Inter Milan.

Celik contributed three goals and three assists in 29 appearances for Lille this season as the full-back helped maraud the side to a shock title triumph that will be remembered forever.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a right-back in the summer transfer window owing to the reported expectation that long-serving star Hector Bellerin will leave the club.

The Standard have even shared some of Celik’s skills that the Gunners are particularly keen on, especially the ace’s ability in possession and threat going forward, as well as his pressing strengths, an area that Mikel Arteta’s side have found themselves wanting in over the last few years.

Arsenal fans don’t have to worry about any crossover interest ruining their transfer hopes with Norwich eyeing Celik as a replacement for Gunners target Max Aarons, as the Turkish title winner has his eyes fixed on more ‘established’ top-flight sides.

The likes of United, Arsenal and Spurs may well be wise to try and recruit Celik as soon as possible, that cut-price £13m price-tag could well change if the right-back continues a fantastic campaign with a solid showing for Turkey at the Euros.