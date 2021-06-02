Photo: Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk spotted with the national team as he entertains the subs at half-time vs Scotland

It was always going to be touch and go with Virgil van Dijk and his hopes of getting fit for the Euro’s this summer, so it’s probably a good thing that he decided to focus on recovering rather than trying to push himself and making the problem worse.

While he isn’t part of the playing squad tonight he is still with the Dutch squad as they took on Scotland in Portugal, and there was a great scene at half time when he was spotted speaking to the subs:

No intervalo, a resenha entre Van Dijk e reservas como Aké, Veltman (abaixado), Van Aanholt e Bizot. pic.twitter.com/HVDvAtYW4m — Espreme a Laranja (@espremealaranja) June 2, 2021

It’s not clear what was being said but in the TV coverage you could see the players were all hanging on his every word and it looked like they were enjoying his company, so perhaps he can still have an impact on the team this summer.