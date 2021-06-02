PSG reach agreement with world-class goalkeeper

According to recent reports, Paris-Saint Germain has reached an agreement to sign goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

That’s according to journalist Duncan Castles, who claims the French giants are on the verge of officially confirming their first signing of the summer.

Having failed to reach an agreement to extend his contract with Italian side AC Milan, Donnarumma has opted to depart the Rossenari in favour of a new challenge.

Managed by super-agent Mino Raiola, it was always going to be interested to see where the highly-rated shot-stopper ended up.

Although previously linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United, it seems increasingly more likely that the Premier League duo are going to miss out.

Because now, according to Castles, it appears that Donnarumma’s future has been decided with the 22-year-old heading for the French capital.

Paris Saint-Germain agree deal with Gianluigi Donnarumma.

May loan Italy international to another club for first season of contract. https://t.co/MRU3pyh6iF pic.twitter.com/cSQToU9jUE — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) June 2, 2021

Since making his professional debut all the way back in 2015, the world-class keeper has gone on to feature in 251 senior first-team matches, in all competitions, keeping 88 clean sheets, along the way.