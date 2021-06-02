Relief as Covid-19 result proves to be false positive for Barcelona signing and birthday boy Sergio Aguero

Argentine journalist Veronica Brunati has just shared proof that the Covid-19 result for Sergio Aguero is in fact a false positive, in a sigh of relief for the new Barcelona signing.

Brunati reports that the positive test yesterday was in fact a false positive, with the Argentinian Football Association instrumenting another, more complex test which has returned as negative.

Aguero completed a free transfer to Barcelona on Monday, with this worrying news coming on the striker’s 33rd birthday whilst he’s away on international duty with Argentina.

Some of you may remember that the striker actually tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of the year, which Aguero was thankfully able to overcome with no lingering issues.

Brunati adds that Aguero was tested five times last week, the superstar participated in City’s Champions League final defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

“El #KunAguero se hizo 5 test la última semana y el de ayer de AFA le dio positivo pero ya le hicieron otro más complejo y dio negativo. O sea q el de ayer fue un falso positivo”. NO TIENE COVID. — Veronica Brunati ? (@verobrunati) June 2, 2021

#Agüero took 5 tests last week and yesterday’s AFA test result was positive, but they already did a more reliable test and the result was negative. In other words, yesterday’s test was a false positive. Agüero does not have COVID-19. The negative test ? pic.twitter.com/c1xxnEeesJ — Veronica Brunati ? (@verobrunati) June 2, 2021

Hopefully the drama around this false positive has not ruined the legendary striker’s birthday and it certainly comes as welcome news for Argentina ahead of a hectic fixture-filled schedule.

Argentina have a couple of rescheduled World Cup Qualifiers to play, then they have a very short four-day break and they’re in action in the Copa America.