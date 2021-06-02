Ronald Koeman’s son casts serious doubt over his Dad’s Barcelona future

At this point it would be a shock if Ronald Koeman isn’t in charge of Barcelona next season, but there are enough rumours floating about to cast some doubt on that.

At the very least you have to think he will be gone in the summer of 2022 if he doesn’t deliver a La Liga title or the Champions League trophy, but at least he is being backed in the transfer market.

Sergio Aguero fills a major need in the number 9 role, while Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal will bring some pace and huge potential to the backline.

A report from Sport has looked at some comments from Ronald Koeman Jr, so you would expect he would only have glowing thing to say about his Dad, but again these words do make it sound like he might only have one year left in the job:

“I hope my father trains here next season, but it is not up to me, it is the president’s decision . He is fine, he is not worried about his future, he trusts himself. We all want the decision to be made as soon as possible”

Alarm bells are ringing there when he talks about the decision being made soon as that makes it sound like Koeman still isn’t certain to coach the team next season despite being under contract, and it does make you wonder if someone else is being lined up on the side.

Ultimately it looks like he will need to have an amazing campaign next year to win over the doubters, but it also makes you think he will be sacked if there’s even the slightest hint of a stuttering start to the campaign.