Roy Keane noticed Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘swearing’ after injury for England as legend shares ‘big trouble’ assessment on moment

Liverpool and England supporters will be absolutely devastated to hear what Roy Keane noticed about the immediate reaction from Trent Alexander-Arnold after he was injured for the Three Lions vs Austria.

My ears perked up when Keane shared that Alexander-Arnold was ‘swearing’ a lot in his immediate reaction to the worrying setback, and the Express have now shared everything that was said.

The post-match reaction to the 1-0 win quickly turned to the concern surrounding the injury to the right-back, with Keane sharing on ITV that Alexander-Arnold was ‘swearing quite a bit’ after the moment.

Alexander-Arnold, who has been the subject of intense focus heading into the Euros owing the uncertainty surrounding whether he’d make the squad, pulled up injured with just minutes left to play.

The Liverpool superstar quickly signalled that he needed to come off after he hurt himself with a left-footed clearance, England played the rest of the tie with just 10 men.

Alexander-Arnold was helped off and around the sidelines of the pitch by medical staff, with Keane adding that the star looked ‘really uncomfortable’ and in ‘big trouble’ as he walked by the TV setup.

The full-back injured himself after a clearance:

Here is what Keane had to say on Alexander-Arnold’s reaction and the scary initial assessment:

“We won’t obviously jump the gun but it didn’t look good there, he was walking past us and he looked really uncomfortable.”

“He was swearing quite a bit so it doesn’t look good. The guy looks in big trouble.”

Alexander-Arnold was consoled by Gareth Southgate before he headed down the tunnel to receive treatment, the right-back looked distraught which was really sad to see.

It comes after Alexander-Arnold once again silenced the critics with a solid display for the Three Lions, the full-back showed of his threatening passing ability and importantly wasn’t left wanting defensively.

It would be a major blow to our hopes if Trent is ruled out of the Euros, especially after such an assured performance tonight which showed that he can perform to a high level for the national team.