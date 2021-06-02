Boost for Liverpool in pursuit of Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid departee Sergio Ramos turns saboteur

According to claims made on Spanish radio show El Transistor, Sergio Ramos is attempting to sabotage Real Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

Ramos has been an outstanding servant for Real Madrid, but all good things must come to an end. With his contract due to expire at the end of the month, Spain’s all-time appearance maker looks set to depart.

While you’d ordinarily expect a player to leave on good terms when they’ve given as much to a club as Ramos has to Real Madrid, there doesn’t appear to be much prospect of that happening.

According to claims made by JRamón de la Morena on Spanish radio show El Transistor Ramos is attempting to derail Real Madrid’s pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

??@jrdelamorena “El Real Madrid ha decidido hace tiempo que Sergio Ramos no siga” “Algún jugador ha dicho al club que Ramos les está llamando para que no acepten bajadas de salarios porque eso es solo para fichar a Mbappe” pic.twitter.com/1uVSjQyLfj — El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) June 1, 2021

The tweet translates as:

“Real Madrid has decided long ago that Sergio Ramos will not continue”

“Some player has told the club that Ramos is calling them not to accept salary cuts because that is only to sign Mbappe”

READ MORE: Video: Real Madrid drop a massive hint that a star player will leave this summer

If the information provided is correct, Ramos is going out of his way to ensure that the Real Madrid players do not bow to the club’s demands over cuts to their salaries.

While that is a commendable way to look out for your former teammates, it’s hard to imagine Florentino Perez being particularly happy with his Mbappe budget being depleted.

If there was even the faintest of chance that Ramos would sign a new contract and remain at the Santiago Bernabeu, that has surely now gone.

While Ramos is unlikely to have many admirers in the Spanish capital at current, he may well have earned himself back some respect among the Liverpool fanbase.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Mbappe has been linked with a move to Anfield. If Real Madrid do not have the necessary funds to sign the Frenchman, that clears the path for Liverpool.

Transfermarkt note that Mbappe’s contract with PSG is due to expire in just a year’s time. Liverpool couldn’t actually pull this one off, could they?

Click here for more of the latest Liverpool news