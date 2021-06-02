Menu

‘Southgate hasn’t got a clue’ and ‘my eyes hurt’ – These England fans slam lineup for pre-Euros friendly against Austria

England National Team
Some England supporters are absolutely livid after seeing the starting lineup that Gareth Southgate has named for the Three Lions’ first pre-Euros international friendly against Austria.

Southgate has decided to start Jordan Pickford between the sticks, with a somewhat controversy-sparking centre-back pairing of Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady starting in front of the stopper.

It looks as though this could be a 4-3-3 formation with Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold at the full-back spots, but Southgate could once more being opting for a three at the back and wing-backs.

Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and wonderkid Jude Bellingham are the midfielders in the XI, with an apparent front three of Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard and Jack Grealish.

The decision to start Lingard has sparked outrage as the attacking midfielder is not part of the final squad for the Euros, which has left many fans to question why the Man United man is starting tonight.

Take a look at the Three Lions’ starting lineup below:

Here is how some of the England faithful have reacted to the teamsheet:

There’s also a lot of noise about the centre-back pairing but that is perhaps unfairly harsh on Southgate, who can’t call on the injured Harry Maguire, as well as John Stones or even Reece James in the middle owing to the duo’s participation in the Champions League final.

Half of the bench is also made up of the players that are not in the final squad, but due to the Chelsea and Man City players being rested, we can expect several of these to feature against Austria.

