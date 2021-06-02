‘Southgate hasn’t got a clue’ and ‘my eyes hurt’ – These England fans slam lineup for pre-Euros friendly against Austria

Some England supporters are absolutely livid after seeing the starting lineup that Gareth Southgate has named for the Three Lions’ first pre-Euros international friendly against Austria.

Southgate has decided to start Jordan Pickford between the sticks, with a somewhat controversy-sparking centre-back pairing of Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady starting in front of the stopper.

It looks as though this could be a 4-3-3 formation with Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold at the full-back spots, but Southgate could once more being opting for a three at the back and wing-backs.

Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and wonderkid Jude Bellingham are the midfielders in the XI, with an apparent front three of Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard and Jack Grealish.

The decision to start Lingard has sparked outrage as the attacking midfielder is not part of the final squad for the Euros, which has left many fans to question why the Man United man is starting tonight.

Take a look at the Three Lions’ starting lineup below:

Here is how some of the England faithful have reacted to the teamsheet:

Southgate hasn’t got a clue. — Kieran Smith (@kierannkater98) June 2, 2021

coady mings. my eyes hurt. — mcfcsam (@mcfcsamm) June 2, 2021

Seriously, what is that? — Garry Pierrepont (@Weysider) June 2, 2021

Alright so why have we got two right backs playing ? — Dan Hill (@DanHill20716843) June 2, 2021

lmao yep let’s play coady and mings and someone that won’t even be playing in two weeks. big brained energy here — Andrew (@andrew1tm) June 2, 2021

Hope Lingard plays really well and shows Southgate why he should’ve been picked over 4 right backs. — Alfred (@alfiesaxby) June 2, 2021

Playing Jesse and him not going to the Euros doesn’t seem right — ? ™ (@Prime_Utd) June 2, 2021

I thought Lingard wasnt going? What’s the point of him even playing ? — Felix (@FelixDaWildCat) June 2, 2021

You better not be listing teams in number order for the whole tournament. Absolute travesty. — Simon Clarke (@sdcclarke) June 2, 2021

There’s also a lot of noise about the centre-back pairing but that is perhaps unfairly harsh on Southgate, who can’t call on the injured Harry Maguire, as well as John Stones or even Reece James in the middle owing to the duo’s participation in the Champions League final.

Half of the bench is also made up of the players that are not in the final squad, but due to the Chelsea and Man City players being rested, we can expect several of these to feature against Austria.