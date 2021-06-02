Tottenham Hotspur in talks for new sporting director

Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly in the process of trying to make two key appointments – former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte and Juventus’ former sporting director Fabio Paratici.

READ MORE: Lazio latest club to register interest in Man United target

That’s according to leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has recently reported that both individuals are discussing their options with Daniel Levy’s club.

Tottenham have made a proposal to former Juventus director Fabio Paratici to become new Spurs director of football. #THFC are waiting for Paratici to answer in the next days. ?? Antonio Conte was together with Paratici at Juventus – and Conte is in talks for Spurs job now. ?? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2021

Tottenham have contacted Antonio Conte as candidate for Spurs job – not done but talks ongoing about potential project, contract and salary. ?? #Spurs #THFC Conte is one of the options in #THFC list – as PSG are still on the same position about Pochettino. @SkySport @aalciato — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur has been without a permanent manager since former gaffer Jose Mourinho departed the club earlier this year.

Tasked with holding the fort, for the time being, ex-pro Ryan Mason has done a decent job – however, looking ahead to the future, it is now becoming increasingly more likely that chairman Levy will recruit a world-class, already establish tactician.

Having recently won the Serie A title with Inter Milan, Conte, now back on the market, is understood to be entering advanced talks to become Spurs’ new manager.

If Romano’s claims are anything to go by, the Italian could very well be joined by highly-rated sporting director Paratici.