Tottenham Hotspur in talks for new sporting director

Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly in the process of trying to make two key appointments – former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte and Juventus’ former sporting director Fabio Paratici.

That’s according to leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has recently reported that both individuals are discussing their options with Daniel Levy’s club.

Tottenham Hotspur has been without a permanent manager since former gaffer Jose Mourinho departed the club earlier this year.

Tasked with holding the fort, for the time being, ex-pro Ryan Mason has done a decent job – however, looking ahead to the future, it is now becoming increasingly more likely that chairman Levy will recruit a world-class, already establish tactician.

Having recently won the Serie A title with Inter Milan, Conte, now back on the market, is understood to be entering advanced talks to become Spurs’ new manager.

If Romano’s claims are anything to go by, the Italian could very well be joined by highly-rated sporting director Paratici.

