Video: Bukayo Saka fires England ahead after silky passing move from Grealish, Kane and Lingard leads to Arsenal star pouncing vs Austria

In the 55th minute of this evening’s pre-Euros warm-up clash between England and Austria, the Three Lions finally broke the deadlock after a lovely passing move caused all sorts of trouble.

Special credit must go to wonderkid Jude Bellingham for hacking the ball away to spring the counter-attack into action, though we all would’ve demanded a foul if this challenge came against us.

The ball spilled out to another Brummie in Jack Grealish, with the Aston Villa sensation quickly turning before firing the ball out wide to Harry Kane.

Kane controlled the ball in style before yet another show of his threatening passing ability, as the ball was rolled back past Grealish and into the path of Jesse Lingard.

The Manchester United man, who is unfortunately out of the squad for the Euros, proved Gareth Southgate wrong as he effortlessly poked the ball into Grealish with a nifty touch.

Marcel Sabitzer dove down to slide the ball away from the playmaker’s grasp, but it ended up being knocked over to the far post, where Bukayo Saka was on hand to tap in his first goal for England.

Pictures from ITV Football and Polsat Sport.

Whilst Saka was only in a position to score owing to the stroke of a luck from the defender’s last-ditch clearance, the build-up play prior to that was very exciting and hopefully we see more of it.