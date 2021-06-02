Video: Celtic loanee Jack Hendry shocks the Netherlands with a sublime strike from the edge of the box

It’s amazing to think that last summer Jack Hendry was struggling to get anywhere close to Celtic’s first-team squad, but now he’s starting for Scotland and he looks like an excellent player.

Celtic need to strengthen their defence so it seems like an obvious solution to bring him back after his loan spell at Oostende, while he’s also added a surprising goal threat to his game:

Pictures from Sky Sports

What a start for Scotland! ??????? Centre-back Jack Hendry puts one past Tim Krul from 25-yards out! ? Watch live on Sky Sports Main Event now! pic.twitter.com/U1F4qAMkUl — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) June 2, 2021

You can see that Holland weren’t expecting him to be that high up the pitch and the finish was certainly unexpected, but it’s been a bright start from Scotland and they do deserve to lead.