Video: Celtic loanee Jack Hendry shocks the Netherlands with a sublime strike from the edge of the box

Celtic FC
It’s amazing to think that last summer Jack Hendry was struggling to get anywhere close to Celtic’s first-team squad, but now he’s starting for Scotland and he looks like an excellent player.

Celtic need to strengthen their defence so it seems like an obvious solution to bring him back after his loan spell at Oostende, while he’s also added a surprising goal threat to his game:

You can see that Holland weren’t expecting him to be that high up the pitch and the finish was certainly unexpected, but it’s been a bright start from Scotland and they do deserve to lead.

