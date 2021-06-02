Menu

Video: Griezmann leaves his Barca struggles behind with a brilliant strike for France vs Wales

International football history is full of players who could still do it for their country even when it was all going wrong at club level, so France will be hoping that Antoine Griezmann is the latest example of that.

Despite having a tough time at the Nou Camp since moving from Atletico Madrid he has still scored some nice goals for France, and this is another to add to the collection against Wales tonight:

He’s still a quality player who will cause problems if he’s given time and space, so this should be a big confidence booster going into the Euros.

 

