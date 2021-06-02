Video: Liverpool ace Neco Williams shown red card against France in ridiculous handball decision that hurts Wales

The 23rd minute of this evening’s international friendly between Wales and France marked nightmare for the Dragons, as Liverpool ace Neco Williams was shown a red card in an extremely harsh moment.

Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema steered a header towards goal, forcing a save from Danny Ward in which the ball spilled out towards Les Bleus’ returning talisman.

Benzema fired a volley towards goal from a yard out. In a last-ditch defensive effort, young Williams dived towards the ball, raising his hands to protect his face from a lethal striker of the ball.

Unfortunately, the ball struck the underside of the Liverpool talent’s forearm, a penalty was awarded after a VAR review, but the right-back was also harshly sent off in the controversial incident.

A fellow Reds academy graduate in Ward managed to pull off a brilliant save to thwart Benzema from the spot, but Didier Deschamps’ eventually made their one-man advantage count before the half ended.

? | “That is absolutely ridiculous!” Neco Williams is sent off for Wales after a VAR check for handball – it seems harsh but he’s off! ? pic.twitter.com/5mjVghHCbq — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 2, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and TF1.

The powers at be aren’t likely to introduce any of the necessary rule changes ahead of the all-important tournament, we’ve just got sit back and hope that VAR and poor officiating doesn’t ruin the Euros.