Menu

Video: Liverpool ace Neco Williams shown red card against France in ridiculous handball decision that hurts Wales

Liverpool FC
Posted by

The 23rd minute of this evening’s international friendly between Wales and France marked nightmare for the Dragons, as Liverpool ace Neco Williams was shown a red card in an extremely harsh moment.

Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema steered a header towards goal, forcing a save from Danny Ward in which the ball spilled out towards Les Bleus’ returning talisman.

Benzema fired a volley towards goal from a yard out. In a last-ditch defensive effort, young Williams dived towards the ball, raising his hands to protect his face from a lethal striker of the ball.

Unfortunately, the ball struck the underside of the Liverpool talent’s forearm, a penalty was awarded after a VAR review, but the right-back was also harshly sent off in the controversial incident.

A fellow Reds academy graduate in Ward managed to pull off a brilliant save to thwart Benzema from the spot, but Didier Deschamps’ eventually made their one-man advantage count before the half ended.

See More: Liverpool handed boost as Leicester City star stalls on new contract

Pictures from Sky Sports and TF1.

More Stories / Latest News
Photo: Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk spotted with the national team as he entertains the subs at half-time vs Scotland
Photo: Speculation over Arsenal transfer intensifies as star spotted hanging out with Chelsea ace
Video: Wijnaldum and Depay show what’s to come at Barcelona as they link up for a fine goal vs Scotland

The powers at be aren’t likely to introduce any of the necessary rule changes ahead of the all-important tournament, we’ve just got sit back and hope that VAR and poor officiating doesn’t ruin the Euros.

More Stories Danny Ward France football Karim Benzema Neco Williams Paul Pogba Wales football

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.